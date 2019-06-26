Some parks seem to reduce crime in nearby areas, but not all of them. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Research on the connections between green space and criminal activity finds that park design and programming determines their impact on crime and safety.

The relationship between parks and crime remains the subject of debate. Some scholars say parks and other urban green spaces prevent violence. When vacant lots and deteriorating urban spaces are transformed into more appealing and useful places for residents, violence and crime typically decline in the immediate vicinity. In a study of public housing developments in Chicago, researchers found 52 percent fewer crimes reported near buildings surrounded by trees and other vegetation. In New York City, neighborhoods with higher investment in public green space see an average of 213 fewer felonies per year.

Burglaries, larceny, auto theft, and other property crimes occur less often in greener neighborhoods in every city in our sample. Violent crimes like murder, assault, and armed robbery were also less common in greener neighborhoods in nearly all the cities we studied. Only three cities in our sample did not benefit from green space. In Chicago, Detroit, and Newark—all places with notoriously high and stubborn crime rates—more green space was associated with higher levels of violent crime. Cities are changing fast. Keep up with the CityLab Daily newsletter. The best way to follow issues you care about. Subscribe Loading... Scholars have identified several reasons why the presence of green space may lead to lower crime. Contact with nature reduces precursors to crime like stress and aggression, making people feel happier, and less inclined to engage in criminal acts. By giving people a place to participate in outdoor activities together, parks also promote positive social interactions and neighborly connections within diverse urban communities. And when people gather in parks and other green spaces, it puts more “eyes on the streets,” exposing criminals to constant community surveillance. Finally, there’s some evidence that more green space makes nearby areas safer simply by pushing crime into nearby neighborhoods—not outright eliminating it. Parks: Crime hot spots or safe havens? In the second step of our study, we narrowed the focus of our analysis to just urban parks. The results were less positive. Examining four cities in different U.S. regions—Austin, Philadelphia, Phoenix and San Francisco—we found that violent crime was 28 percent to 64 percent higher in neighborhoods adjacent to parks than in neighborhoods located a mile from the same parks. Property crime was 38 percent to 63 percent higher in areas close to parks. The only exception was Phoenix, where proximity to parks had no impact on property crime.

Zooming out from our four-city sample, we found evidence that some parks actually do a good job of deterring crime. Design and maintenance are critical if parks are to reduce, rather than attract, crime. New York’s Bryant Park, in Midtown Manhattan, was once a notorious haven for criminal activity—a place office workers avoided walking through after dark. In 1985, Bryant Park was closed for a massive renovation effort that included the addition of activities and events there. When it reopened in 1992, police reported a 92 percent decrease in local crime. In Los Angeles, a citywide Summer Night Lights program started in 2007 to promote positive activities in parks after dark is credited with reducing crime in nearby neighborhoods by 40 percent over three years. And construction of a new elevated trail in Chicago seems to have made the neighborhoods it runs through safer. Between 2011 and 2015, areas on The 606 trail saw 2.8 times less violent crime and 1.6 times less property crime than comparable low-income Chicago neighborhoods over the same period. Parks that are designed for safety, heavily programmed on an ongoing basis, and well maintained tend to attract residents whose presence serves as a crime deterrent.