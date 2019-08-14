The villainous/oblivious city leader is a recurring motif in many a disaster flick, and Mayor Vaughn (as incarnated by the great character actor Murray Hamilton) now stars in a thriving genre of online mockery for his governance and wardrobe choices (here’s a throw pillow with his signature anchor-blazer motif ). But beyond the failures of the Vaughn administration, Jaws offers a rich set of insights into the mechanics of cities: It’s a story about how chronic corruption, ineffective leadership, and inadequate planning can turn a hungry fish into a regional economic catastrophe.

In the 1975 blockbuster Jaws, Mayor Larry Vaughn’s decision to keep the beaches of Amity Island open for the 4th of July weekend contributes to the deaths of five constituents. In the time since, he’s become a kind of shorthand for incompetence-gone-unpunished . Somehow, voters in the Town of Amity failed to hold Mayor Vaughn accountable for his leadership: Three years later, in Jaws 2, the guy’s still in office.

The mayor from Jaws is still the mayor in Jaws 2. It is so important to vote in your local elections.

Perhaps because the film’s mechanical shark proved to be buggy, director Steven Spielberg lavished a comically large amount of screen time on the mundane details of small-town life. Everyone’s going on about getting civic ordinances and signing mayoral vouchers; poor Roy Scheider can’t even walk down the street without getting mobbed by townspeople who want to complain about parking enforcement. If not for all the red tape, the beaches would have been closed 15 minutes into the movie and the shark would have swam away. The true hidden menace of Jaws is intractable municipal bureaucracy.

Here are just a few of the many lessons it holds for city leaders.

1: White flight = bad karma

Chief Martin Brody hates the water, but he hates mid-’70s New York City even more. And who can blame him? As this Nation review from 1975 notes, Jaws opened as heaps of uncollected garbage piled up in the streets of the bankrupt city. So Brody trades that urban hellscape for placid Amity Island, which looks like an Edward Hopper painting and is presided over by an all-white troupe of septuagenarian selectmen. “The crime rate in New York will kill ya,” a boozed-up Brody tells marine biologist Matt Hooper. “But in Amity, one man can make a difference. In 25 years, there’s never been a shooting or a murder in this town!”

Ah, but the chief succeeds only in exchanging one form of random violence for another. Plus, beneath its quaint exterior, Amity is seething with some entrenched Serpico-grade corruption.

2: It’s not the crime; it’s the cover-up

Jaws isn’t just the first proper modern summer blockbuster: It’s a Watergate film, shot in the spring and summer of 1974 and suffused with the paranoia and skepticism of the era. As this oral history of its filming recalls, crew members were throwing “Impeach Nixon” parties after-hours on Martha’s Vineyard, where the film was shot. Accordingly, just about every tie-wearing representative of officialdom is super-corrupt. That becomes clear once we meet the compliant medical examiner who agrees to change the official cause of death of the first victim to “boating accident” in order to avoid endangering the holiday weekend—just one of many cover-ups that Amity’s town fathers conspire to perpetrate.

3: Support better local media

The fourth estate is no help providing oversight on any of this, as we see in the person of Ben Meadows, the Amity Gazette’s useless editor-reporter. Amity isn’t exactly a news desert, since it still has its own newspaper, but it might as well be, given Meadows’ reportage. He’s the Russia Today of the Vaughn administration, a soft-power tool that happily propagandizes for the not-a-shark-attack narrative and later promises the mayor he’ll bury the story of Mrs. Kintner’s $3,000 bounty for her son’s killer in the back of the Gazette, “along with the grocery ads.”

5: Public meetings are terrible

That conversation takes place during a town meeting in Amity’s City Hall, which, like many such gatherings, is mostly an opportunity for a handful of cranks to shout over each other. “I have a point of view and I think it speaks for many of the people in here!” proclaims the motel-owning councilwoman. The police chief tries, again, to explain that there’s a shark out there eating people, but the business community pitches a fit over a 24-hour beach closure, because they need those summer dollars. It’s the kind of spittle-flecked shitshow that just about any planner or local politico will recognize from the last time a bike-lane or senior-housing proposal came up.