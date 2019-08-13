Ariel Aberg-Riger
Ariel Aberg-Riger is a self-taught artist and visual storyteller who lives in Buffalo. By day, she works as a Creative Director in New York.
Editor’s note: This week, CityLab looks at the urban issues facing beach towns, which gives visual storyteller Ariel Aberg-Riger the opportunity to head to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Further Reading:
The changes to the “public charge” rule fit into a long history of attempting to restrict immigration based on race and ethnicity.
The late novelist was born a few miles from me in Lorain, in a small-town Ohio she called “neither plantation nor ghetto.” But much has changed.
Want to understand how public meetings work, the power of place-based branding, and why bad mayors keep getting re-elected? Look no further than Amity Island.
A new WRI report on 15 cities across the Global South reveals that access to safe drinking water is often underestimated—and the challenge will only get worse.
Each summer on Martha's Vineyard, year-round residents and seasonal workers struggle to find affordable housing amid the island’s luxury real estate.