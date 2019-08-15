The Innovations of the Creative Class Affect a Rural Area’s Fortunes

Wild horses walk near the site of the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in Nevada's Storey County. The Tesla Gigafactory 1 opened there in 2016. Innovation is closely tied to the presence of the creative class, in urban and rural areas.

One of the most persistent themes in America is the notion of an urban-rural divide. The legend is that urban areas are dense, diverse, and innovative—home to a disproportionate share of college grads and the creative class, while rural areas face brain drain, lag badly on innovation, and are suffering widespread economic decline. While it is true that innovation and the creative class tend to concentrate in leading knowledge hubs and superstar cities like San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Washington D.C., and New York City, rural areas can be centers of innovation and talent too.

Even though innovation remains higher in urban areas, a new study finds clear evidence of it in a subset of rural communities, closely tied to the presence of a rural creative class.

The study by researchers at Oklahoma State University and Purdue University uses detailed data from the Rural Establishment Innovation Survey (REIS) conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Economic Research Service. It is the first nationally representative survey of innovation in rural businesses and communities, covering more than 10,000 businesses in some 2,200 counties, with nearly three-quarters of the responses coming from businesses in rural areas (defined as non-metropolitan counties).

The study uses data from the survey to create an Innovation Index which assesses: intellectual property measures like patents, copyrights, and trademarks; innovative accomplishments like new products and services; and customer focus or feedback. It examines both the effects of innovation on the performance of rural business, and the factors associated with innovative rural businesses including income levels, unemployment rates, and presence of the creative class.

Across the board—in both urban and rural areas—firms with higher innovation index scores perform better and pay higher wages.

Not surprisingly, innovation is higher for firms located in urban areas rather than in rural ones. To get at this, the study tracks its Innovation Index across firms located in the nine types of rural and urban areas in the USDA’s rural-urban continuum codes. This continuum, which I used in my analysis of the myths and realities of the urban rural divide, spans types from large, dense, urban counties in big metros to small rural counties far from metros. The study finds innovative firms to be negatively “associated with the degree of rurality.” Firms in the six types of rural counties have rates of innovation that are lower than the national average, while firms in the three types of urban counties have rates of innovation that are in line with the national baseline.

But this is largely because rural areas have a lower share of innovative firms. Across the board—in both urban and rural areas—firms with higher innovation index scores perform better and pay higher wages. A firm in the top quartile of innovation pays its workers $4 dollars more per hour than a firm in the bottom quartile. Moreover, workers in a firm with the highest innovation index score would make $10 an hour more than those in a firm with the lowest.