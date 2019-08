Who’s Ready for a 19-Hour Flight?

Tim Wimborne/Reuters

Qantas will test the world’s longest flights, from New York and London to Australian cities. An economist contemplates how we got here, and what success looks like.

Recently Qantas announced plans to conduct test flights from New York and London to Sydney and two other Australian cities. If commercialized, these routes would become the longest in the world at about 19 hours. Qantas said it will conduct test flights with only employees on board to ensure the flights are safe and comfortable enough for paying customers. I heard this news after finishing a round-trip on what is currently the world’s longest flight, the 18 hours and 45 minutes Singapore Airlines schedules to get from Newark, New Jersey, to Singapore, a route that began last October. The return trip is slightly quicker. Fortunately for me, there were favorable winds so each way took about 30 minutes less than scheduled.

Being aloft twice for the better part of a day gave me plenty of time to ponder the origins and economics of long-distance flights—with plenty of time to spare for binge watching. Talk about a long flight Pilots and airlines have been pushing the boundaries of flight times since the earliest days of air travel. In fact, 19 hours is rather quick for the industry’s trailblazers. The first plane to make it across the Pacific took off from Oakland, California, in 1928. It took the aircraft, dubbed the “Southern Cross,” three long flights to get to its final destination in Australia: 27 and a half hours to Hawaii, 34 and a half hours to Fiji and a final 21 and a half miles to Brisbane. In all, the pilot and his crew covered about 7,000 miles in 10 days—all without losing any luggage. A few years later, in 1931, two daredevils in search of a US$25,000 prize flew from Tokyo to the state of Washington in the first nonstop flight over the Pacific Ocean. To save weight and fuel, the pilots even threw out their landing gear after takeoff. When they reached the U.S., they crash landed—but survived to claim the prize. The flight took 41 hours and covered more than 5,500 miles. These super-long flights, of course, were taken by daredevil pilots with no passengers. And they were very dangerous. One of the most famous aviation failures involved Amelia Earhart, who disappeared in 1937 while attempting to cross part of the Pacific on a world circling flight. Six days and 60 hours The first service to ferry paying customers across the Pacific was created by Pan Am in October 1936.

Flying a full plane load of passengers directly also saves airlines money—which often translates into lower prices for consumers too. An extra layover at a major airport can be expensive, with fees for landing, takeoff, parking, noise abatement and security. Airports also charge extra for optional services like cleaning, towing and providing electricity to a plane while it is parked at the gate. Expect more ultra-long flights One thing that was interesting about the Qantas announcement is all the research it plans to do during its test flights—scheduled for October through December—on the passengers themselves. Scientists and medical experts will monitor sleep patterns, food and beverage consumption, lighting, physical movement and in-flight entertainment to assess their impact on health and well-being—and prevent any blood clots in the legs. Using this data, Qantas hopes to make ultra-long flying a more pleasant experience. After all, the main reason to take a single 19-hour flight is to arrive faster and feeling better than taking multiple flights to the same destination.