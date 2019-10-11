Why More Places Are Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Not Columbus Day

Marchers celebrate the first Indigenous Peoples Day in Berkeley, Calif. on October 10, 1992. Paul Sakuma/AP

The official celebration of Native Americans represents the fruits of a decades-long effort that’s playing out in city halls and statehouses.

Increasingly, Columbus Day is giving people pause. More and more towns and cities across the country are electing to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day as an alternative to—or in addition to—the day intended to honor Columbus’ voyages. Critics of the change see it as just another example of political correctness run amok—another flash point of the culture wars. As a scholar of Native American history—and a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina—I know the story is more complex than that. The growing recognition and celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day actually represents the fruits of a concerted, decades-long effort to recognize the role of indigenous people in the nation’s history. Why Columbus? Columbus Day is a relatively new federal holiday.

In 1892, a joint congressional resolution prompted President Benjamin Harrison to mark the “discovery of America by Columbus,” in part because of “the devout faith of the discoverer and for the divine care and guidance which has directed our history and so abundantly blessed our people.” Europeans invoked God’s will to impose their will on indigenous people. So it seemed logical to call on God when establishing a holiday celebrating that conquest, too. Of course, not all Americans considered themselves blessed in 1892. That same year, a lynching forced black journalist Ida B. Wells to flee her home town of Memphis. And while Ellis Island had opened in January of that year, welcoming European immigrants, Congress had already banned Chinese immigration a decade prior, subjecting Chinese people living in the U.S. to widespread persecution. And then there was the government’s philosophy toward the country’s Native Americans, which Army Colonel Richard Henry Pratt so unforgettably articulated in 1892: “All the Indian there is in the race should be dead. Kill the Indian in him, and save the man.” It took another 42 years for Columbus Day to formally become a federal holiday, thanks to a 1934 decree by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He was responding, in part, to a campaign by the Knights of Columbus, a national Catholic charity founded to provide services to Catholic immigrants. Over time, its agenda expanded to include advocacy for Catholic social values and education.