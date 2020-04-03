Readers: Share Your Hand-Made Maps of Life Under Quarantine

Suffice to say, coronavirus is remapping our world — collectively and privately, literally and metaphorically. What does that look like for you?

When your daily commute shrinks to the distance between your bed and couch, the world can look pretty small. For essential workers venturing into a pandemic every day, it can also be terrifying. And among people in cities around the globe, illness, anxiety, and disrupted routines are focusing attention on the things that matter most in life, whether that’s a loved one, a source of income, or even a sunny spot by a window.

We’re inviting readers to draw a map of your life, community, or broader world as you experience it under coronavirus. Your map can be as straightforward or subjective as you wish. You might show key destinations, beloved neighbors, a new daily routine, the people or restaurants you miss, the future city you hope to see, or anything else that’s become important to you right now. It might even be a map of your indoor life. For an added challenge, try drawing from memory.

A lovely example by reader Heinz von Eckartsberg in Melbourne, Australia, is shown above.

After you create your map, fill out our survey below (be sure to scroll down to hit “submit” once you’re done), then email us a photo or scanned version of your map to citylab@bloomberg.net with subject line, “Mapping My Neighborhood.” CityLab will feature a selection of your submissions in an upcoming article.