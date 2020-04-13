Readers: Help Shape Our Coronavirus Coverage

Jessica Lee Martin
Jessica Lee Martin is the audience development editor for CityLab. She previously worked at Guardian US, Democracy Now!, and Wisconsin Public Television.
In the past few weeks, CityLab has aggressively covered how coronavirus is impacting cities around the world, now and in the future. You can look back at our stories here. We invite you, our readers, to share ideas and tips for our future coverage by filling out the survey below.
CityLab’s reporters and editors are working hard to provide you with the news, context, and analysis about how the pandemic is affecting our lives and changing our cities. What topics should we cover more — or less? What type of new reporting would be the most helpful you in your life? And do you want us to cover more stories that have nothing at all to do with Covid-19? Your feedback is important to us.
Tight floor plans, “sanity” walks, and the people you miss seeing: They turned up in your homemade maps of life during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cholera and tuberculosis outbreaks transformed the design and technology of the home bathroom. Will Covid-19 inspire a new wave of hygiene innovation?
Will COVID-19 change how cities are designed? Michele Acuto of the Connected Cities Lab talks about density, urbanization and pandemic preparation.
Being a model local citizen during coronavirus requires us to upend some of our ingrained neighborly behaviors. Here’s how to adopt new ones.
What do we know so far about the types of places that are more susceptible to the spread of Covid-19? In the U.S., density is just the beginning of the story.