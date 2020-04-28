How to Discover the History of Your Neighborhood, Without Leaving Home

  1. Ariel Aberg-Riger

Even during social distancing, you can time-travel back. Here's how I explored the history of my own street.

A friend of mine once told me life is short, but it is wide. I’ve been thinking about that lately, less in terms of life, but in terms of space. Most of us aren’t going anywhere these days. Our circles are smaller, our paths closer to home. Space is short. But there’s a different way to go wide when you can’t go far, and that’s to go back.

>

Related links:

  1. Public Library Collections: NYPL Maps & Atlases
  2. Newspaper Archives: Newspapers.com
  3. Playback.fm
  4. State Historical Societies: New York Heritage Digital Collections
  5. City Archives: Buffalo Historic Resources Intensive Level Survey
  6. Online Neighborhood Groups: Facebook Groups
  7. Postcards on eBay: Postcards of Buffalo Parks on eBay
  8. Library of Congress (or they have a great Flickr too), National Archives
  9. Hathi Trust
  10. Smithsonian Open Access
  11. OEDb’s State by State Open Access Directory

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Transportation

    The World's 10 Best Transit Poems

    A short list of our favorite verses from public transportation around the globe

    1. Eric Jaffe
  2. photo: a mask-wearing pedestrian in NYC
    Equity

    The Coronavirus Pandemic Makes a Case for Megaregions

    As multistate pacts emerge across the U.S., a once-obscure planning framework is being used to help coordinate reopening local economies.

    1. Anthony Flint
  3. Equity

    China Wants to Ban Gated Communities

    The government has called to open up private housing enclaves, but the plan is drawing fierce opposition from the public.

    1. Linda Poon
  4. People handle guns on display at a show in Las Vegas.
    Life

    The 3 Gun-Control Laws That Work Best in the U.S.

    States with stricter gun-control laws have fewer homicides, especially when they’re used in combination, according to a new study.

    1. Richard Florida
    2. Nicole Javorsky
  5. Two men with yellow hard hats surrounded by technology boxes
    Life

    Job Density Is Increasing in Superstar Cities and Sprawling in Others

    A study finds job density increased in the U.S. over a 10-year period. But four cities: New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Seattle, accounted for most of it.

    1. Richard Florida
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×