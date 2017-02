This short film profiles a troupe getting ready to boogie in Hackney.

On London’s east side, a group of young dancers prepares for the carnival festival in Hackney. Their carefree energy and excitement is captured perfectly in this short film by Nick David and Jack Flynn. “Carnival for me, is the best time of the year,” says one participant. “Dancing is just going to be a thing for me forever I think.” The film follows the dancers as they train and practice, up until their climactic performance day.

This post originally appeared on The Atlantic.