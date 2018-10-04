CityLab Daily: Amazon Stepped Up for Workers. What About Cities?

Also: Here comes universal basic mobility, and what the minimum wage means for recidivism.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Store credit: After pressure from activists and politicians, Amazon’s employees are getting what’s been on many workers’ wishlists: a $15 an hour minimum wage. Senator Bernie Sanders credited Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for responding to criticism of the company, saying it could be “a shot heard around the world.” It’s a big win for the “Fight for 15” more generally to have one the biggest companies raising wages ahead of the holiday season.

But this move should be just the first of many good tidings: There’s a lot more Amazon could do to improve how it deals with cities. On CityLab, Richard Florida writes, “It’s time for the company to step up for cities as well, saying no to taxpayer-funded incentives for its much-ballyhooed HQ2 and pledging to function as a model corporate citizen for its hometown of Seattle, and in the countless towns that house its facilities.” With the company’s HQ2 site announcement coming by the end of the year, there’s still time to keep up the pressure for some more corporate goodwill. Today on CityLab: Amazon Stepped Up For Workers. It Should Do the Same for Cities.