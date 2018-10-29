CityLab Daily: An Attack on Sanctuary

Also: What Alexa can do for city hall, and lessons from an “adulting” class.

What We’re Following

City sanctuary: The Tree of Life synagogue, where Saturday’s mass shooting left 11 people dead, is an anchor institution of Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, which boasts a heavy concentration of Jewish institutions, families, kosher delis, grocers, bookstores, and other businesses. But calling it the city’s “Jewish neighborhood” obscures the cultural diversity of people and places that compose it. You may have heard already that Squirrel Hill was literally Mister Rogers’s neighborhood, but it’s also place where “neighbor” can be said in many different languages.

As a model of inclusion, Squirrel Hill is the change Pittsburgh wishes to be, CityLab’s Brentin Mock writes. Brentin lived in the neighborhood in 1998, and describes how the terrorizing attack on an actual religious sanctuary threatens the idea of sanctuary that made the place welcoming to him:

To live black in Pittsburgh is to constantly be confronted by whiteness, as whites make up the majority of most of the city’s 90 neighborhoods … While Squirrel Hill isn’t exactly Brooklyn in terms of access to non-white cultures, it is exceptional for Pittsburgh. It is one of the few places in the city where I am not regularly reminded of my proximity to whiteness. As a good friend of mine, also black, described it: “It is maybe the least racist of Pittsburgh’s many racist majority-white neighborhoods.”

