CityLab Daily: A Bargain on Upward Mobility

Andrew Small
Also: Robert Venturi made suburbia matter, and a bridge between tech and city hall.
Moving on up: We know that where children grow up can affect their future opportunities. It can be a challenge, though, to find a place that offers access to upward mobility, and families have to weigh rent and income against the many factors that make up a good community. Now, a new project from economist Raj Chetty and the Census Bureau is mapping where economic prospects improve from one neighborhood to the next.
Using a new tool, the Opportunity Atlas, it’s possible to identify which Census tracts are “opportunity bargains,” affordable areas that offer a high chance of escaping poverty. Knowing that could offer a much better chance to help poor and minority kids get a better shot at moving up the economic ladder, either by showing where to move or how cities can improve. CityLab’s Tanvi Misra zoomed into Detroit on the map to see how this trove of data could help. Read about the neighborhoods that offer a ‘bargain’ on upward mobility.
Depends on the city, and the transit agency.
Instead of reconstructing aging school facilities, the district is using a voter-backed ballot measure to pay for a legal campaign against a subway extension.
The city has an ambitious plan to fix its housing woes. But so far, most of development has been focused on the city’s downtown area.
In Durham, North Carolina, abandoned factories are becoming tech hubs and microbreweries. But building a shared commitment to its most vulnerable citizens could be a trickier feat of redevelopment.
New York’s empty storefronts are a dark omen for the future of cities.