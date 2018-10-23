CityLab Daily: Building Community Around the Soccer Field

Also: Wages are growing faster in rural areas, and the beautiful (but dangerous) sidewalks of Lisbon.

Have a ball: In some cities, transit stations have a lot of empty or underused space. It might be easy to ignore, but what if it could be turned into something that serves as a community hub and encourages people to ride transit? That’s what’s emerging in Atlanta’s MARTA system, where a nonprofit called Soccer in the Streets has revamped unused spaces at two stations by installing mini soccer fields for kids and adults. The vision goes much further: Over the next three years, the plan is to build a network of ten fields that host a transit-oriented soccer league, putting kids and parents just a train ride away from their next match.

Station Soccer is already popular, with dozens of kids playing at the West End station field that opened in September, plus adult leagues and pickup games. And so far, the change is having a ripple effect in the community. “It creates a totally different relationship for those neighborhoods,” says Atlanta’s commissioner for city planning. “And it becomes a place that’s central to how the neighborhood functions.”