CityLab Daily: Has the Amazon HQ2 Housing Spike Started Already?

Also: Durham’s plan to “nudge” drivers out of cars, and Taipei’s mayor is a rapper now.

What We’re Following

HQ2 voodoo: There are just two months left for Amazon to say which city will host the company’s second headquarters. The HQ2 announcement could come at any time, and speculators are already casting bets on real estate markets in the finalist cities.

Some predict that the 50,000 jobs the company has promised will bring up to 122,000 new residents, and require an additional 40,000 to 50,000 homes. Big cities like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago might be able to absorb that relatively easily, but smaller contenders like Raleigh, Nashville, and Denver could see huge spikes in rents and home values as the Amazonians arrive. In fact, there’s evidence that the HQ2 guessing game is already pushing up housing prices in some local markets as investors, developers, and landlords seek a windfall from a project that’s still months—maybe years—from breaking ground. CityLab’s Sarah Holder has the story: Investors Are Readying for a Housing Price Spike in the Amazon HQ2 City