CityLab Daily: The Long, Lethal History of Mail Bombs

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter.
Also: How to battle New York’s vacant storefronts, and look to cemeteries for affordable homes.
Return to sender: With this week's attempted bombings of prominent Democrats, CNN, and high-profile critics of President Trump, the mail once again became a vector for violence. While these mail bombs vaguely resemble threats like the Unabomber or the 2001 anthrax attacks, a historian tells CityLab’s Kriston Capps that another moment in U.S. history rhymes more closely with our current political scare. “When I was watching the news yesterday, all I could keep saying is, ‘1919! 1919!’” says Nancy Pope, who works at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum. “It’s all happening all over again.”
That year, the U.S. Postal Service intercepted 36 mail bombs meant for senators, mayors, and other officials as part of a May Day plot by anarchists. (It was foiled thanks to the intervention of one vigilant mail clerk.) The history of mail bombs dates as far back as the 19th century, but the majority aren’t political in nature at all. Dangerous packages get sent to addresses more often for personal or criminal reasons—but the most likely victims are postal workers. Thankfully, the digital era has made package screenings more thorough and safer. Today on CityLab, Kriston reports on the long, lethal history of mail bombs.
Race and class are key fault lines in America’s deepening divide—but so is how people live and commute. The chart above shows how much congressional representatives voted with Trump and how that compares to their district’s demographics. Homeownership, marriage, driving alone, and white residents in a district have significant positive correlations with support for President Trump’s legislative agenda, while districts with a higher number of renters, transit commuters, single people, and non-white residents are significantly less likely to have a representative that votes with Trump. CityLab’s Richard Florida analyzes how the dimensions of our daily life influence America’s political divide.
For decades, the city has mulled rent control for small businesses. As the city’s wealthiest areas fill with empty storefronts, lawmakers are taking another look.
Almost $7 million is bankrolling a fight over whether businesses should pay for the city’s homeless crisis.
Assassination attempts via letters and packages are nothing new, and their victims are almost always postal workers.
The constituents of Trump voters in the U.S. Congress offer clues to the role played by the way people live and commute in America’s political divisions.
Live near the dead. You just might get a discount on your home, and have (very, very) quiet neighbors.