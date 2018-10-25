CityLab Daily: A Park to Withstand Any Storm

Also: Paris gets to keep its car ban, and cities are turning snails yellow.

Go with the flow: Storm-resilient design has become a must-have feature for parks, and that’s especially true in low-lying landscapes along the riversides of crowded cities. Take, for example, Hunters Point South Park, an 11-acre greenery on the waterfront of Long Island City, Queens. When Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012, during the park’s first phase of construction, a storm surge that caused damage all over New York City inundated the park—and then calmly drained back into the river, leaving the park intact.

Now, the former industrial site fills with water twice a day, as the East River tide rolls in. Instead of using concrete to separate land and water, marshlands act like a giant sponge that protects the neighborhood around it. It’s an idea that’s gaining popularity as a way to mitigate the impacts of climate change, with places from New Orleans to Amsterdam learning that a little bit of intentional flooding can go a long way. CityLab’s Karim Doumar has the story behind a storm-resilient park in Queens.