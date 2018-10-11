Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also today: How America fails at communicating flood risks, and Paris is preparing for a warming world.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Stormwatch: Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States. While we’re only just learning of the devastation left in the storm’s wake, the Florida Panhandle’s greater concentration of older houses and mobile homes already makes the possible damage more extensive. (USA Today) Thousands of trees are down in Tallahassee and winds have ripped roofs from buildings, including a Panama City high school gym where some people had taken shelter. (NPR) As the storm heads north through Georgia and the Carolinas, it has destroyed homes and businesses in beach towns, caused power outages for 750,000 across three states, and two people have already been reported dead. (Vox)
And yet, it was only on Tuesday that the Category 4 storm intensified, bringing 150 mile-per-hour winds and storm surges that swallowed the coast. Robinson Meyer writes that a combination of very warm ocean water and calm air caused Michael’s “rapid intensification.” While scientists won’t formally know how climate change played a factor in Hurricane Michael for several months, a chief meteorologist for Miami’s NBC station compared global warming’s effect on hurricanes to “changing the speed limit on a highway.” Today on CityLab: The Sudden, Shocking Growth of Hurricane Michael.
As Amazon announced a new $15 minimum wage for its workers last week, reactions ranged from praise to scrutiny. And the map above from the Pew Research Center reminds us that there’s another way you’ve got to look at the pay raise: It’s called RPP, or “regional price parities.” That’s the measure of the real purchasing power of a dollar in any place based on the cost of local goods and services. Pew puts the comparison in the terms of Amazon warehouse locations: In Spartanburg, South Carolina, a $15 hourly wage is like earning $17.10 an hour in the rest of the country, but in Kent, Washington, a Seattle suburb, that’s really only like making $13.57 an hour.
CityLab context: Amazon stepped up for workers. It should do the same for HQ2; and The case for a local minimum wage.
The emerging trends that will shape real estate in 2019 (Curbed)
Private-equity investment in infrastructure is booming (Wall Street Journal)
Uber-funded research looks at how to measure if self-driving cars are jerks (Washington Post)
Michigan governor’s race tests Flint’s residents (New York Times)
Video: How GPS can make you a better runner (Vox)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Depends on the city, and the transit agency.
Instead of reconstructing aging school facilities, the district is using a voter-backed ballot measure to pay for a legal campaign against a subway extension.
The city has an ambitious plan to fix its housing woes. But so far, most of development has been focused on the city’s downtown area.
In Durham, North Carolina, abandoned factories are becoming tech hubs and microbreweries. But building a shared commitment to its most vulnerable citizens could be a trickier feat of redevelopment.
New York’s empty storefronts are a dark omen for the future of cities.