CityLab Daily: This Election Year, Density Is Destiny

  1. Andrew Small

Introducing the CityLab Congressional Density Index.

It’s the suburbs, stupid: When it comes to political shorthand, the urban-rural divide is nearly as useful as red states and blue states—and this November, the purple is in the suburbs. To understand how these middle grounds might determine control of the House of Representatives, CityLab’s David Montgomery and Richard Florida created the CityLab Congressional Density Index, breaking down this year’s midterm elections in terms of what kids of places people live in.

Congressional districts contain multitudes—a single one might have cornfields, cul-de-sacs, and skyscrapers. This index calculates the density of every neighborhood in each district to group them into six categories. You can even use our interactive tool to see how we classified your district. Looking at the data, one theme becomes really clear: Republicans have a lot more competitive seats to defend in the suburban districts than Democrats do. Get the full story: In U.S. Elections, Urban Density Is Increasingly Destiny

Big Cities Have Longer Flu Seasons, While Small Cities Have More Intense Ones

New research reveals how city size and density affect the transmission of the flu virus.

Jason Plautz

A Transportation Platform for Chicago’s Next Mayor

After Rahm Emanuel, the city’s new leader could build a national model for an equitable transportation system. Here’s how.

Steven Vance, Lynda Lopez, and Yonah Freemark

The Woman Who Fought Transit Segregation in 19th-Century New York

Before Rosa Parks, there was Elizabeth Jennings.

Nicole Javorsky

Finding Real Representation in Doug Ford’s Toronto

After unprecedented intervention from Ontario’s conservative government, it’s important for city residents to affirm and expand the meaning and practice of local democracy.

Estair Van Wagner and Alexandra Flynn

What It Means When Adults Get Homesick

As young people start their own lives, they often miss where they came from. That can be a challenging but clarifying experience.

Rainesford Stauffer

Detroit’s street lights seem to be reducing pedestrian deaths (Streetsblog)

Desire paths: the trails that defy urban planners (The Guardian)

Philly’s glass skyscrapers are killing birds. A new building has a solution (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Seattle’s decade-plus backyard cottage fight, annotated (Crosscut)

New York City has a “Yelp for noise” (Fast Company)

  1. An Uber pick-up location in downtown Houston in 2017.
    Transportation

    Is Uber the Enemy or Ally of Public Transit?

    Depends on the city, and the transit agency.

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. A vacant home on Milwaukee's north side.
    Equity

    Can Milwaukee Really Create 10,000 Affordable Homes?

    The city has an ambitious plan to fix its housing woes. But so far, most of development has been focused on the city’s downtown area.

    1. Susan Nusser
  3. Transportation

    Beverly Hills Has Financed Its Metro Fight With $13 Million In Local Taxes

    Instead of reconstructing aging school facilities, the district is using a voter-backed ballot measure to pay for a legal campaign against a subway extension.

    1. Laura Bliss
  4. Life

    How Manhattan Became a Rich Ghost Town

    New York’s empty storefronts are a dark omen for the future of cities.

    1. Derek Thompson
  5. Equity

    How a Booming City Can Be More Equitable

    In Durham, North Carolina, abandoned factories are becoming tech hubs and microbreweries. But building a shared commitment to its most vulnerable citizens could be a trickier feat of redevelopment.

    1. Barry Yeoman
