CityLab Daily: The Dutch Can’t Save Us From Rising Seas

Also: The problem with anti-terror bollards, and a cautionary tale of saving Grand Central.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Never say Netherlands: As the United States takes its last gasps to stop climate change, cities have looked to the Dutch as a possible model for redesigning our communities for a wetter world. With dikes and levees, pump stations and retractable barriers—all erected to hold back floodwaters—water engineering has become the “principal export of the Netherlands.” Dutch ideas dominated in the rebuilding after hurricanes in New Orleans, Houston, and New York.

It’s all very impressive, but as researcher Billy Fleming of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Design writes, “it would be difficult to imagine two nations in the Global North with less in common when it comes to flood risk.” One major deadly storm in 1953 catalyzed the Netherlands’ efforts to keep their cities dry. The United States has seen at least 10 hurricanes bring comparable surge heights since 2000. The two countries just aren’t comparable for their needs on coastal infrastructure—and their political systems couldn’t be more different. Read Fleming’s perspective piece on CityLab: The Dutch Can’t Save Us From Rising Seas