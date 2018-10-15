CityLab Daily: Voters, Unprotected

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Can we go electric before it’s too late? And how Manhattan became a rich ghost town.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Spell it out: The November elections are nearly three weeks away, but roughly half of all states have already closed the books for voter registration. In fact, in the past decade, 24 different states have passed new restrictions on voting, the most common among them being voter ID laws. Now even people with driver’s licenses could face problems casting their ballots come November 6.
That’s certainly the case in Georgia this year. After the Supreme Court struck down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act in 2013, the state reinstated its “exact match” program, which suspends a person’s voting status if their voter registration form doesn’t precisely match their state driver’s license and social security number. A potential mismatch could come from common nicknames, hyphens, or even a simple typo from a county election official inputting registration data. More than 51,000 people’s voting statuses have been left in limbo, and now civil rights organizations are suing the state. Today on CityLab, Brentin Mock explains how dismantling the Voting Rights Act helped Georgia discriminate again.
These photos from NOAA show the devastation that Hurricane Michael brought to the Florida Panhandle last week. Viewed from above, you can see how the storm ravaged entire neighborhoods and towns. But other parts of Florida benefitted from stringent building codes, constructed to better withstand the storm. Take a look at the storm’s brutal but uneven impact in these before-and-after photos of Michael’s destruction.
Uber and Lyft drivers fear getting “deactivated” (San Francisco Chronicle)
A record number of New York City students are experiencing homelessness (New York Times)
As e-scooters roll into American cities, so do safety concerns (NPR)
Welcome to the physical cloud: How robots and drones will change retail forever (Wall Street Journal)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Depends on the city, and the transit agency.
Instead of reconstructing aging school facilities, the district is using a voter-backed ballot measure to pay for a legal campaign against a subway extension.
The city has an ambitious plan to fix its housing woes. But so far, most of development has been focused on the city’s downtown area.
In Durham, North Carolina, abandoned factories are becoming tech hubs and microbreweries. But building a shared commitment to its most vulnerable citizens could be a trickier feat of redevelopment.
New York’s empty storefronts are a dark omen for the future of cities.