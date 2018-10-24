CityLab Daily: When Punks Fight ‘Pharmafication’

Also: Trapped in ‘Uberland,’ and Toronto’s election brings more of the same.

What We’re Following

Food fight: The pharmacy chain CVS has been furiously opening outposts in cities nationwide: About 82 percent of the U.S. population now lives within a 15-minute drive of one of its thousands of stores. These drugstore giants have a keen sniffer for real estate, and the threat they pose to small independent retailers as they march through a community could even be called “pharmafication.”

For that reason, word of a new store opening can become a hot-button issue locally (see Boise, for example). So as rumors swirled that CVS might make a move on a space now home to an unpretentious neighborhood supermarket in D.C., it set the stage for something you really don’t see everyday: a punk-rock benefit concert in the produce aisle.

As CityLab’s Kriston Capps writes, neighborhood activists are now trying to save the store, in a battle that “ticks off every item on the community-complaint checklist, with a corporate giant allegedly threatening to uproot a grocery store that serves an ethnically diverse local population.” It also raises questions about the future of retail, and the curious role that CVS plays within that ecosystem. Today on CityLab: When D.C. Punks Take on a Drugstore Giant.