CityLab Daily: Where It’s Legal to Reverse the Vote of the People

Democracy how? City officials are used to getting overruled on matters of policy by state and federal lawmakers. But there's another trend on the horizon: City councils overruling their own residents on ballot initiatives that voters approved. This played out dramatically in a recent Washington, D.C. incident. Just a few months after D.C. residents passed a referendum to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, the city council voted to repeal it. That reversal may seem unfathomable, but it's legal almost anywhere these kinds of ballot measures give U.S. voters a direct voice on policy. Many lawmakers defend the process as a necessary check on bad decisions, but the risk is clear: Those same constituents can boot them out of office. CityLab's Sarah Holder reports on where it's legal to reverse the vote of the people.