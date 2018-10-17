Room to Grow: Our Series on Raising Tiny Humans in Cities

A boy cycles along the Septima during Ciclovía. Normally a chokingly busy thoroughfare, half of the road is closed to traffic every Sunday and holiday. Laura Dixon/Madison McVeigh

This was the first issue of a new email newsletter. Sign up to receive the next issue in your inbox here. What happens to family biking culture when you shut down a major road every Sunday for 40 years? This is among the questions we’re answering as part of our series on raising small humans in the city, Room to Grow. Thank you for signing up for this series-limited pop-up newsletter from CityLab. When we first began the project, we asked our readers around the world: Which urban issues affect you the most as caregivers for tiny humans? Your answers ranged from housing costs to transportation challenges to a lack of safe spaces for your kids to play. And you made it clear to us how much you care about these issues. We’ve heard you. Since then, we’ve been exploring the ways particular ideas and policies could make the lives of families a little bit easier, from a park in San Francisco where kids can read while they hike, to child care incentives in Seoul aimed at wary potential parents deterred by the challenges of modern family life.