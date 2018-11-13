CityLab Daily: Amazon HQ2: Just Another Winner-Take-All?

Andrew Small
Proceed to checkout: Welp, it’s finally here. After 14 months, Amazon officially announced that New York City and Arlington, Virginia, will share the duty of hosting its second (and third?) headquarters. The announcement comes as no surprise after leaks blew HQ2’s cover last week, but the choice to split it across two of America’s most affluent cities has left many of the 238 city participants soured on a bait-and-switch bidding process. “I still feel this entire Amazon process was a big joke just to end up exactly where everyone guessed at the start,” Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop tweeted Monday night.
Today’s grand reveal does yield some new details, though. There’s a small consolation prize for Nashville, and we also get an actual glance at the economic incentives offered by each of the three selected cities. For a good subplot, look to Washington, where everyone is perplexed by Northern Virginia’s curious decision to rebrand the newly HQ2-ed area as “National Landing.” (We’re determined to find out more.) CityLab’s Sarah Holder has what you need to know about the announcement, and will have updates as we learn more: Amazon HQ2 Goes to New York City and Northern Virginia.
