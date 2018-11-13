CityLab Daily: Amazon HQ2: Just Another Winner-Take-All?

How the housing crisis affects veterans, and how Stan Lee saw New York City.

What We’re Following

Proceed to checkout: Welp, it’s finally here. After 14 months, Amazon officially announced that New York City and Arlington, Virginia, will share the duty of hosting its second (and third?) headquarters. The announcement comes as no surprise after leaks blew HQ2’s cover last week, but the choice to split it across two of America’s most affluent cities has left many of the 238 city participants soured on a bait-and-switch bidding process. “I still feel this entire Amazon process was a big joke just to end up exactly where everyone guessed at the start,” Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop tweeted Monday night.

Today’s grand reveal does yield some new details, though. There’s a small consolation prize for Nashville, and we also get an actual glance at the economic incentives offered by each of the three selected cities. For a good subplot, look to Washington, where everyone is perplexed by Northern Virginia’s curious decision to rebrand the newly HQ2-ed area as “National Landing.” (We’re determined to find out more.) CityLab’s Sarah Holder has what you need to know about the announcement, and will have updates as we learn more: Amazon HQ2 Goes to New York City and Northern Virginia.

  • Even if the HQ2 contest followed a familiar winner-take-all pattern, CityLab’s Richard Florida writes it’s not necessarily a sign of where big tech companies are moving overall.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

The Housing Crisis Seems to Be Hitting Some Veterans More Than Others

A new study finds that Post-9/11 veterans struggle with home prices at a greater rate than earlier generations of vets and more than other non-vet civilians.

Sarah Holder

Stan Lee’s New York City

The Marvel Comics maestro gave his superheroes a city that’s colorful, dangerous, rude, quippy, and full of heart. It might be his greatest creation.

Kriston Capps

Why Some Home Prices Rebound Quickly After a Forest Fire

A ruined view following a wildfire affects property values, but only because it's a painful reminder of risk, economists find.

Sophie Yeo

For Sale: A Piece of the Eiffel Tower

A section of the tower’s original staircase is up for auction in Paris this month.

Feargus O'Sullivan

A Neglected Art Deco Gem in Puerto Rico Becomes a Community Staple

Just after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, a historic movie theater in Ponce was restored and reopened as a family-run bakery.

Rebecca Gale

What We’re Reading

If you drive in Los Angeles, the cops can track your every move (Wired)

What would a smog-free city look like? (The Guardian)

The out-of-control price of American homes in one map (Fast Company)

Relocate your own personal headquarters to Tulsa? (Quartz)

Landscape preservation’s urgent challenge: Civil rights historic sites (Curbed)

