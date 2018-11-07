CityLab Daily: On Ballot Initiatives, a Progressive Sweep

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

What We’re Following

Taking the initiative: The national story may be that Democrats flipped the House of Representatives and Republicans held the Senate, but when it comes to voters weighing in on state and local laws, progressive causes carried the day. Urban policy priorities on the ballot got a thumbs-up from voters in a midterm election that saw historic turnout: California approved several measures toward increasing housing affordability; Portland, Oregon, picked up a new tax for environmental equity projects; and anti-gerrymandering measures won big in three states.

Team CityLab has updates on the many initiatives passed Tuesday that affect the stories we’ve been following all year, and we’ll have more updates coming today and throughout the week. Our roundup: On Ballot Initiatives, a Progressive Sweep