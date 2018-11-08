CityLab Daily: The Case for Putting HQ2 in New York and D.C.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

HQ, Too: All week, simmering just under the election news, rumors have swirled that Amazon is really, finally, set to announce the winner of HQ2—and in fact there might be two. The leaks suggest the e-commerce giant has chosen to split its second headquarters, with 25,000 jobs heading to Crystal City near Washington, D.C., and another 25,000 to Long Island City in Queens, New York. That would bring the epic sweepstakes to a close, but we don’t blame you if you think it all feels a little too obvious to be an exciting conclusion.

Exciting or not, the choice would make sense, Richard Florida explains today on CityLab. The two cities have huge talent pools, and it’s easy to pair up the hubs of the East Coast megaregion. Still, the HQ split runs the risk of backfiring on Amazon if it’s seen as just a game to negotiate tax incentives in cities where Amazon already has a notable presence. Today on CityLab: Why New York and D.C. Make Sense for Amazon’s HQ2