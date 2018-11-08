CityLab Daily: The Case for Putting HQ2 in New York and D.C.

Andrew Small
HQ, Too: All week, simmering just under the election news, rumors have swirled that Amazon is really, finally, set to announce the winner of HQ2—and in fact there might be two. The leaks suggest the e-commerce giant has chosen to split its second headquarters, with 25,000 jobs heading to Crystal City near Washington, D.C., and another 25,000 to Long Island City in Queens, New York. That would bring the epic sweepstakes to a close, but we don’t blame you if you think it all feels a little too obvious to be an exciting conclusion.
Exciting or not, the choice would make sense, Richard Florida explains today on CityLab. The two cities have huge talent pools, and it’s easy to pair up the hubs of the East Coast megaregion. Still, the HQ split runs the risk of backfiring on Amazon if it’s seen as just a game to negotiate tax incentives in cities where Amazon already has a notable presence. Today on CityLab: Why New York and D.C. Make Sense for Amazon’s HQ2
The geography of mass shootings: Twelve people are dead after a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California. As CityLab reported earlier this year, a number of mass shootings in recent years have taken place in affluent suburban communities, but these tragic events happen in communities of all sizes, income levels, and racial and ethnic compositions: Mass Shootings Are the Problem of Everytown, USA
After Tuesday’s elections, suburban districts are now twice as likely to be represented by a Democrat than by a Republican. At least 22 of the House seats that Democrats picked up this year classified as “sparse suburban” or “dense suburban” in CityLab’s Congressional Density Index. Add that to Democratic gains in almost all Republican-held urban districts and you have the new house majority. Before Tuesday's election, Republicans controlled a majority of the “sparse suburban” districts, and a third of "dense suburban" districts, which are more often tightly packed suburbs near cities.
“That’s all gone now,” writes CityLab’s David Montgomery, with Democrats now holding nearly 60 percent of sparse suburban districts and more than 80 percent of dense suburban. “The suburbs, at least for one election, are now comfortably Democratic territory.” Read his analysis: Suburban Voters Gave Democrats Their Majority
“The United States of Apathy” showcases the dramatic effect of low voter turnout in U.S. elections.
The wealthy residents of Eagle's Landing voted Tuesday on whether to secede from the metro Atlanta city of Stockbridge, just after a black mayor and an all-black city council took office.
In splitting HQ2, Amazon gains a presence in New York, which has the largest number of corporate headquarters, and greater Washington, D.C., which is fast gaining as a popular site for a corporate base.
For towns and cities in Mexico, the issue of how to manage Central American migrants didn’t disappear after the midterm election.
The lines around the block to buy them aren’t because of their design or inevitable collector’s item status. It’s because they’re basically free for straphangers.