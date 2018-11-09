CityLab Daily: The Cities Welcoming the Migrant Caravan

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Huddle up: In the weeks before the midterm election, President Trump and conservative media made the case that a group of Honduran and Guatemalan migrants and asylum seekers constituted a grave national security threat. Immediately after the election, the menace they posed apparently evaporated. The migrants themselves, however, did not. The first members of the caravan began arriving in Mexico City this week, where the city’s new constitution ensures the protection of migrants, regardless of their legal status.

Their arrival in the capital is forcing Mexico’s national politicians to confront the reality of migration: It’s as if 5,000 refugees turned up on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall. But the capital city is sheltering people at a stadium, handing out blankets, clothing, medical care, and hot meals. Amid concerns about the costs to the city, Mexico City’s minister of the interior said, “We are guaranteeing humanitarian aid and we will spend whatever is necessary to support these people.” Today on CityLab: Abandoned by the U.S. Media, the Migrant Caravan Rolls Into Mexico City