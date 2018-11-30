CityLab Daily: Confessions of a Rookie Bus Driver

  1. Andrew Small

Also: How to create safer public housing projects, and when Soviet industrial designers imagined a better world.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

The bus stops here: Even if you ride the bus every day, there’s so much you don’t know about your bus driver’s day. Driving a 36,000-pound, 40-foot-long vehicle through crowded and chaotic streets is a delicate, dangerous dance. Today on CityLab, Brendan Bartholomew, a driver for San Francisco’s Muni offers a driver’s-eye view of what it’s like behind the wheel of a city bus, beginning with the intense driver training bootcamp that drills in the safety-first mantra as an almost sacred discipline.

It’s not just what bus drivers see through the windshield: They are steering one of the last vestiges of the public square and transporting the passengers who often face the city’s toughest challenges. Intersecting with people’s daily lives means their jobs are just as much about customer service as driving their routes. “Drive a bus, and you are simultaneously a whipping boy, sounding board, hall monitor, and priest-confessor,” writes Bartholomew. “You see people at their happiest and at their worst.” Read it here: Confessions of a Rookie Bus Driver

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

How to Create Safer Public Housing Projects

Despite its fearsome reputation, a new study finds most low-income housing projects aren't magnets for crime. What makes some more dangerous?

Michael Friedrich

Why Is Your State Red or Blue? Look to the Dominant Occupational Class

States with more working-class voters are solidly red; those with a dominant creative class are solidly blue; service-class heavy states aren’t easily defined.

Richard Florida

Bikeshare, Scooters, Cars, Trains, Bridges: One Agency to Rule Them All

For transport to truly enhance quality of life in a city, one regional agency should have jurisdiction over everything transportation-related in a metro area.

David Zipper

When Soviet Industrial Designers Imagined a Better World

Thanks to tireless work by the Moscow Museum of Design, a forgotten institute’s lost work is being introduced to a new generation of designers.

Mark Byrnes

Developers in This Palestine City Are Destroying Historic Homes

A construction boom that begun under Salam Fayyad has claimed much of the historic architecture in Ramallah. Some locals are trying to save what is left.

Dalia Hatuqa

Look ma, no car!

(Mike Derer/AP)

When we first started our series about raising kids in the city, Room to Grow, many of you told us about wanting to go car-free, but were worried about the additional challenges with small children.

Now we want to hear from those of you who are making it work. If you or anyone you know might be interested in sharing their experiences of walking, biking, bus riding, train hopping, and ride-hailing with the kids in tow, please fill out or share our survey here.

What We’re Reading

Newly elected Democratic Socialists could shake up the affordable housing conversation (Governing)

San Francisco becomes first major U.S. city to propose eliminating parking minimums (Quartz)

How autonomous vehicle companies stack up on safety (Business Insider)

Why isn’t Mitch McConnell bringing up criminal justice reform? (Washington Post)

Snapping point: How architects fell under Instagram’s spell (The Guardian)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A rendering of Quayside, the waterfront development now being planned for Toronto.
    Design

    Sidewalk Labs’ Neighborhood of the Future in Toronto Is Getting Closer

    The new draft plan for the “smart” waterfront development offers broad proposals for housing, transportation, and energy use. But it’s not that radical.

    1. Laura Bliss
  2. A photo of an Oakland public housing community.
    Design

    How to Create Safer Public Housing Projects

    Despite their fearsome reputation, a new study finds most low-income housing projects aren't magnets for crime. What makes some more dangerous?

    1. Michael Friedrich
  3. A reflection of an old church spire is seen in the window of a new office building in London.
    Design

    The Folly of the U.K.’s New Architectural Style Wars

    The U.K.’s new housing czar Sir Roger Scruton thinks traditional architecture can foil NIMBYs. But architecture didn’t cause Britain’s housing crisis.  

    1. Amanda Kolson Hurley
  4. A photo of U.S. border patrol agents in California and Baltimore city police.
    Equity

    What Border Security and Police Violence Have in Common

    There’s a connection between the militarization at the border and urban policing in American cities like Ferguson, Chicago, and Baltimore.

    1. Tanvi Misra
  5. A map of population density and high-frequency transit in San Francisco.
    Maps

    A U.S. Transit Atlas That Ranks the Best (and Worst) Cities for Bus and Rail

    Christof Spieler’s Trains, Buses, People: An Opinionated Atlas of U.S. Transit reveals which cities’ bus and rail systems work, and which don’t.

    1. Laura Bliss
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Popular Now on CityLab »