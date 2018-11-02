CityLab Daily: Detroit’s Marvelous, Misbegotten People Mover

Andrew Small
Soul train: Detroit’s People Mover is certainly not an effective form of public transit. But for tourists and business travelers visiting Motor City, it is a delightful and affordable diversion with unparalleled views of downtown. On her visit at CityLab Detroit this week, Laura Bliss said the elevated train ride was penny-for-penny the best investment she made during her trip—only 75 cents! “It’s an urban admiration tour that trumps any ferry ride I’ve been on,” Bliss writes. “The automated service is fast, frequent, and reliable—after all, it’s only going one way.”
Without any transfers and a limited reach, though, Detroiters aren’t exactly moved by the elevated train. The nearly three-mile loop is a diversion in another way: It distracts from the the city’s poor bus networks and shiny new streetcar with underwhelming ridership. While the People Mover accomplishes its job in style, transportation remains out of reach for too many Detroit locals. Today on CityLab: The Diverting Pleasures of Detroit’s People Mover
Greatest hits: Speaking of Motown, did you miss this week’s festivities at CityLab Detroit? AtlanticLIVE has got you covered with the video highlights, including talks with mayors, planners, artists, and entrepreneurs as well as a performance by the Detroit Youth Choir.
