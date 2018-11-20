CityLab Daily: Is Everyone Driving This Week?

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

What We’re Following

Turkey trot: It seems to come earlier each year. No, I’m not talking about the Christmas music that’s piped into the mall. I’m talking about the pilgrimage to the Thanksgiving table. More people are expected to travel this year than in any of the past 13 years, according to AAA. It looks like peak Thanksgiving traffic is coming earlier, too: An estimated 48.5 million people will travel by car, and Tuesday is increasingly becoming the worst day for Turkey Day traffic in many American cities. Meanwhile, only 1.48 million people will travel by train, bus, or boat.

The roadside assistance organization also finds that more people (about 4.27 million total) are flying this year, citing increased disposable income for travelers. While Wednesday is still the biggest flight day of the holiday week, it’s actually bit of a myth that the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest flight day of the year. That honor belongs to summertime, somewhere around July 14 or August 7, depending on the year. Either way, you better get going. Here are some tips to help you out: Avoid Thanksgiving Traffic, With Science