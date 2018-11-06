CityLab Daily: In the Midterms, Watch for a Suburban Wave

The Changing Map

Surf’s up, suburbs: The current political geography of the United States was forged eight years ago, when Republicans won control of the House of Representatives in a landslide election. That created a new normal of Republican dominance of rural districts, while the Democrats became even more of an urban party. This year, Democrats have the opportunity to disrupt the map again, not by taking back rural districts, but by sweeping a blue wave through the suburbs.

Currently, FiveThirtyEight projects Democrats will pick up just five of 149 predominantly rural Republican seats versus 21 extra predominantly suburban seats, as categorized by CityLab’s Congressional Density Index. The end result would be a Democratic House majority with a very suburban feel to it. Before 2010, the Democratic caucus was about equally divided between rural, suburban, and urban members. The 2018 version, as projected right now, will likely be more than half suburban, and only 15 percent rural.

Where to look for a suburban wave: FiveThirtyEight gives Democrats at least a 50.1 percent chance of picking up these seats, categorized here based on the CityLab Congressional Density Index:

CityLab data visualization journalist David Montgomery reports on how the urban-rural divide shaped the modern Congress—and what could happen tonight.

More on CityLab

What’s at Stake

Safety net: Ask voters what they care about this election and they’ll tell you: health care. And the future of the safety net is in their hands. Voters in Idaho, Nebraska, and Utah will decide on whether to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Food assistance is also in play this election, with the next Congress turning to pass the stalled farm bill, where the White House and Republicans want to impose work requirements for recipients of food aid under SNAP. From CityLab’s Kriston Capps: The Midterm Election Is a Referendum on the Social Safety Net