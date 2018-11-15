CityLab Daily: The Movement to Derail Amazon HQ2 Incentives

Andrew Small
Thanks, but you shouldn’t have: It’s only been two days since Amazon announced its HQ2 winners, and already politicians and activists in New York and Virginia are contemplating what they’d like to get in return for the massive incentive packages used to lure the tech giant. They may even have some ways to claw back some of the more than $2 billion that’s been offered to Amazon.
In Virginia, the expenditures committed to Amazon must still be approved by lawmakers in the next budget, providing a potential avenue for resistance. Meanwhile, New York has a more complicated route, as city council members and state senators find ways to maneuver around a deal that Governor Andrew Cuomo all but renamed himself to ink. CityLab’s Sarah Holder has the rundown on all the ways that people in Queens and Arlington could thwart the economic incentives deals—or at least steer them toward more direct community investments. Today on CityLab: Inside the Movement to Derail Amazon HQ2 Incentives
Who’s bucking the trend on diversity in tech jobs? (Next City)
What cities offered Amazon: helipads, zoo tickets, streets named Alexa (The Guardian)
When Elon Musk tunnels under your home (The Atlantic)
Why Uber and Lyft are rolling out loyalty programs (Quartz)
How new cash to fight homelessness in San Francisco could mean less reliance on police (The Appeal)
Big-box retailers nationwide are slashing their property taxes through a legal loophole known as "dark store theory." For the towns that rely on that revenue, this could be a disaster.
Amid resignations, it's clear the U.K. government massively misjudged how leaving the European Union would play out.
In Generation Priced Out, Randy Shaw examines how Boomers have blocked affordable housing in urban neighborhoods, leaving Millennial homebuyers in the lurch.
New York and Virginia politicians and activists could still make changes to Amazon HQ2 packages—or at least stop the next bidding war from mirroring this one.
A tremendous eruption this Sunday on Mount Sakurajima delayed trains and turned streets as dark as night.