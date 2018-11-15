CityLab Daily: The Movement to Derail Amazon HQ2 Incentives

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Thanks, but you shouldn’t have: It’s only been two days since Amazon announced its HQ2 winners, and already politicians and activists in New York and Virginia are contemplating what they’d like to get in return for the massive incentive packages used to lure the tech giant. They may even have some ways to claw back some of the more than $2 billion that’s been offered to Amazon.

In Virginia, the expenditures committed to Amazon must still be approved by lawmakers in the next budget, providing a potential avenue for resistance. Meanwhile, New York has a more complicated route, as city council members and state senators find ways to maneuver around a deal that Governor Andrew Cuomo all but renamed himself to ink. CityLab’s Sarah Holder has the rundown on all the ways that people in Queens and Arlington could thwart the economic incentives deals—or at least steer them toward more direct community investments. Today on CityLab: Inside the Movement to Derail Amazon HQ2 Incentives