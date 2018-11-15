CityLab Daily: The Movement to Derail Amazon HQ2 Incentives

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Millennials are more likely to buy their first homes in cities, and communities of color are more vulnerable to wildfire.

***

What We’re Following

Thanks, but you shouldn’t have: It’s only been two days since Amazon announced its HQ2 winners, and already politicians and activists in New York and Virginia are contemplating what they’d like to get in return for the massive incentive packages used to lure the tech giant. They may even have some ways to claw back some of the more than $2 billion that’s been offered to Amazon.

In Virginia, the expenditures committed to Amazon must still be approved by lawmakers in the next budget, providing a potential avenue for resistance. Meanwhile, New York has a more complicated route, as city council members and state senators find ways to maneuver around a deal that Governor Andrew Cuomo all but renamed himself to ink. CityLab’s Sarah Holder has the rundown on all the ways that people in Queens and Arlington could thwart the economic incentives deals—or at least steer them toward more direct community investments. Today on CityLab: Inside the Movement to Derail Amazon HQ2 Incentives

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Millennials Are More Likely to Buy Their First Homes in Cities

New research finds that Millennials are 21 percent more likely to buy their first homes near city centers than Generation X.

Amanda Kolson Hurley

Communities of Color Are More Vulnerable to Wildfire

A study finds census tracts that are majority black, Hispanic, or Native American experience about 50 percent greater vulnerability to wildfire.

Nicole Javorsky

A Car Ban That Paris and Its Suburbs Can Actually Agree On

France’s most comprehensive car ban marks an important moment of cooperation for oft-quarreling municipalities.

Feargus O'Sullivan

Cities That Lost Amazon's HQ2 Contest Can Still End Up Ahead

There’s a silver lining for the 235 places that did not win.

Aaron Renn

The Bitterest Lesson of the Brexit Deal

Amid resignations, it's clear the U.K. government massively misjudged how leaving the European Union would play out.

Feargus O'Sullivan

About the Author

