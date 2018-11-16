CityLab Daily: To Prevent Wildfires, Fight Sprawl

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Burning up: As wildfires claim homes, towns, and lives in California, many have pointed out the role that climate change is playing in making these infernos more intense. But another crucial factor hasn’t received as much attention: sprawl.

California’s homes—and the infrastructure that supports them—are increasingly meeting and intermingling with wildland vegetation. As of 2010, more than 30 percent of the state’s housing stock was in the so-called wildland-urban interface. That means more possibilities for wildfires to start, and more things standing in their way once they do. There’s a harrowing consensus among scientists that things will only get worse unless something changes in a big way. But the tools at city and state leaders’ disposal are often met with hostility from homeowners and hampered by local politics. Can communities at risk balance their needs and fire-proof their neighborhoods at the same time? Today on CityLab, Karim Doumar reports: What California’s Cities Can Do to Prevent Wildfires