CityLab Daily: The Rise of the Urban Power Couple

Get a room: The days of Brangelina are long gone, but the idea of the power couple remains eternal. While the term conjures up celebrity images, social researchers have actually used it for decades to describe college-educated, well-earning married pairs. In fact, these couples have been a big factor in the back-to-the-city movement, even before it accelerated in the 2000s: About half of these “power couples” lived in large metro areas in 1990.

A new study has brought the numbers up to date for the Beyoncé and Jay-Z era, and CityLab’s Richard Florida digs into how this phenomenon affects where people choose to live—and how gender still shapes the geography of work. Today on CityLab: The Rise of the Urban Power Couple.

—Andrew Small

It is high time for architects, planners and builders to accept their large share of responsibility for the dangerous trend toward complete racial and economic segregation. We have been far too exclusively concerned with the techniques for “neighborhood planning,” while ignoring the fact that zoning, restrictive agreements and large-scale building enterprise (public as well as private) are rapidly pushing us towards a feudal social pattern which is the very antithesis of democracy.

That’s Catherine Bauer, writing to Architectural Forum in 1946. This week, Places Journal republished a 1957 essay she wrote, examining what stopped the U.S. Housing Act of 1937 from gaining solid support—and it’s worth a read today: “The Dreary Deadlock of Public Housing.”