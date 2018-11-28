CityLab Daily: To See the Costs of Deindustrialization, Look to Youngstown

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Youngstown, old story: General Motors’ announcement that it will end production at its Lordstown plant near Youngstown, Ohio, is just the latest in a series of economic blows to the city that stretches back to the 1970s. Political leaders condemning the decision are drawing a line back to “Black Monday,” where layoffs put 5,000 steelworkers out of work in 1977, which spiraled into 50,000 people losing jobs in related industries over the following five years in the Mahoning Valley.

The community has never fully recovered from that deindustrialization. From 2001 to 2010, the region had the largest population decline of any of the nation’s 100 largest metro areas, and Youngstown continues to be one of the fastest-shrinking cities in the United States. In a piece for CityLab, Sherry Linkon and John Russo, the authors of Steeltown U.S.A.: Work and Memory in Youngstown, explain why the city’s residents are rightly skeptical of appeals to “adaptive resilience.” Read their perspective: With GM Job Cuts, Youngstown Faces a New ‘Black Monday’