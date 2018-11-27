CityLab Daily: Warming Up to Universal Design

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Norwegian good: Hospitals tend to be utilitarian by design, and that often means they aren’t very welcoming. But that’s not the case for St. Olav’s Hospital in Trondheim, Norway, where natural light, private rooms, and lush gardens make patients feel a bit more at home. The hospital has become one of the country’s proudest laboratories of universal design, also known as inclusive design. The idea is that a place should be designed not just to accommodate, but to encourage the broadest spectrum of people and abilities.
St. Olav’s is just a preview of what’s to come. The Norwegian government has ambitious plans to embrace universal design by 2025, renovating and upgrading existing buildings, re-envisioning public transportation and housing, and even redesigning websites. Launched in 2005, the action plan is not just about requiring accessibility through rules and regulations, but making it part of a philosophical approach to living. “We don’t believe in one size fits all. It’s about being inclusive, acknowledging that we are different-abled bodies, and that across a lifetime we change,” says the country’s design council program leader. Today on CityLab: With a Deadline In Place, Norway Warms Up to Universal Design
If Mike Espy were to pull off an upset in Mississippi’s Senate runoff today, it probably wouldn’t be with the same coalition that gave Democrats the House of Representatives earlier this month. Density contributes to what makes Mississippi’s politics so rigid: the state is one of the most rural and least suburban, and it’s the only state without a high-density urban neighborhood. Those demographics accentuate the state’s stark racial divide, where white rural residents outnumber black rural residents two-to-one, as the chart above shows. CityLab’s David Montgomery breaks down the demographics at play in the final Senate election of 2018: In Mississippi Senate Race, the Suburbs Won’t Save Democrat Mike Espy
