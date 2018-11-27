CityLab Daily: Warming Up to Universal Design

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

Norwegian good: Hospitals tend to be utilitarian by design, and that often means they aren’t very welcoming. But that’s not the case for St. Olav’s Hospital in Trondheim, Norway, where natural light, private rooms, and lush gardens make patients feel a bit more at home. The hospital has become one of the country’s proudest laboratories of universal design, also known as inclusive design. The idea is that a place should be designed not just to accommodate, but to encourage the broadest spectrum of people and abilities.

St. Olav’s is just a preview of what’s to come. The Norwegian government has ambitious plans to embrace universal design by 2025, renovating and upgrading existing buildings, re-envisioning public transportation and housing, and even redesigning websites. Launched in 2005, the action plan is not just about requiring accessibility through rules and regulations, but making it part of a philosophical approach to living. “We don’t believe in one size fits all. It’s about being inclusive, acknowledging that we are different-abled bodies, and that across a lifetime we change,” says the country’s design council program leader. Today on CityLab: With a Deadline In Place, Norway Warms Up to Universal Design