CityLab Daily: What Border Violence and Urban Policing Have in Common

Some scholars argue that America’s urban areas have long been “borderlands,” where police patrol established color lines in cities. “We’re seeing the failed policies of the War on Drugs played out in an immigration context,” says one sociologist. “These are things that have already been playing out for black and Latinx families under mass incarceration policies.”

Throughlines: Watching Border Patrol agents fire tear gas at San Diego-Tijuana border crossings this Thanksgiving might have felt like the Trump administration crossing another line in pursuing its aggressive immigration policies. But militarization at the U.S.-Mexico border has parallels to intensifying police militarization in U.S. cities over the past three to four decades. As the border security apparatus has grown, so have local police departments with military-grade weapons and surveillance tools.

Today on CityLab, Tanvi Misra reports: What Border Violence and Urban Policing Have in Common

What’s in a Home

From tent cities to wildfires, the West has been grappling this year with what it means to feel at home. This week, the first all-photography issue of California Sunday explores that sense of place. The magazine sent photographers across the region to ask people where they feel most at home. Accompanied by audio interviews, people share their experiences living in homes that range from chateau-like houses to trailer communes. While city dwellers in Seattle and Los Angeles pack into small apartments, we also get a more abstract sense of home with the wide open spaces of Alaska, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and New Mexico.

The whole issue is pretty remarkable, with stories about border commuters, rent strikers, and roommate auditions. There are also stories with gripping photos from places we’ve covered in the West before such as the gentrification fights in Boyle Heights or the memory town in Chula Vista.

