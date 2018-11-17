Navigator: The Other Hiroshima Story

Hiroshima is an intentionally serene city. At its heart lies the Peace Memorial Park, a sprawling, multi-faceted monument to the 140,000 lives taken by the atomic bomb that America dropped there, along a branch of the Ōta River, in 1945. Today, the site includes a Peace Memorial museum housing numerous stories of horror, loss, and unspeakable suffering that lasted for generations.

When I visited last week, I shuffled along with other tourists from one display to the next in heavy silence. But there, among the exhibits detailing the reconstruction of Hiroshima, I spotted a plaque that told a lesser-known story about the city. It noted the origins of its much-beloved baseball team:

The Carp, Hiroshima’s professional baseball team, was established in 1949. With no controlling parent company, it was a community team financed by the city and local companies. Unable to attain stable financial footing, the team foundered and was continually rescued by donations from enthusiastic sports fans. In 1958, a municipal baseball stadium equipped with lights for night games was constructed in Moto-machi, again with donations from citizens and the business community.

It wasn’t much, this footnote in the exhibit, but it explained a lot. I’d been seeing red Carp jerseys, baseball hats, and other merchandise prominently advertised at convenience stores, book stores, and souvenir shops around the city. Locals proudly wore this swag around town. The fervor for this team seemed much more palpable—more visible—than those of teams from other cities I visited.