CityLab Daily: Apple Gets Bigger in Texas

***

What We’re Following

Bigger in Texas: It’s been a big year for tech giants expanding their footprints in American cities, and it looks like there’s still more to come. Apple joined the fray today, announcing a major expansion in Austin, Texas. The plan is to invest $1 billion in a new 133-acre campus that will accommodate 5,000 additional employees, with the capacity to grow to 15,000. The Texas capital already hosts 6,200 Apple employees, representing the company’s largest workforce outside of Cupertino. This move is expected to make it the largest private employer in Austin.

Of course, the announcement comes on the heels of Amazon’s HQ2 search, but there has been a wave of lower-profile tech expansions this year as well, including Facebook in Chicago and Google in San Jose and (probably) New York. We don’t yet know whether Austin offered up tax incentives to entice Apple, but NPR reports that the expansion comes six years after the company signed a 10-year economic development contract in Texas that featured a 100 percent property tax rebate and other incentives. What is clear is that Amazon’s contest brought a new level of scrutiny to the practice of using economic incentives to lure major employers—CityLab’s Richard Florida has even called on mayors to end the practice altogether. What’s still to be seen is if the HQ2 sweepstakes primed the pump for more incentives.