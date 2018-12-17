CityLab Daily: How Cities Could Make the Uber/Lyft IPO Pay Off

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Taking stock: As Uber and Lyft race toward initial public offerings in 2019, the ride-hailing rivals will face a stark reality: Neither company is profitable. That could change, though, if the future of ride-hailing can be bolstered by local policies and partnerships.

As just one example, both companies openly support the policy of congestion pricing—attaching a user fee to roads in high-traffic urban centers, fluctuating at different times of the day. That kind of policy would meet some cities' goals of mitigating traffic, reducing emissions, and paying for public transit—and if it adds new barriers to personal car use, it could mean more people seeking out ride-sharing services. CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the story on the policy that will make the Uber/Lyft IPO pay off.