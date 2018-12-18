CityLab Daily: A Prayer for the Post Office

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Keep you posted: The United States Postal Service isn’t dying, though America’s relationship to the mail has changed. As the internet cuts down on letter-sending and stamp-buying, the USPS is carrying more packages than ever. It’s also one of the largest employers in the United States, and has the largest delivery reach, conveying 146 billion pieces of mail to 159 million delivery points this year. That hasn’t stopped rumors of privatization from re-emerging: President Donald Trump frequently criticizes the 242-year-old agency, and last month, the U.S. Department of Treasury released a Postal Task Force Report outlining a strategy that many postal workers and advocates read as a renewed push for privatization.

“The postal service now goes… to every single address, no matter who we are, where we live, what age, what gender, what nationality, what income group, or anything else,” says Mark Dimondstein, the president of the American Postal Workers Union. “There’s no way anybody can do that if it’s a question of profit. It has to be set up as a public service.”