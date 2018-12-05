CityLab Daily: When the Big Box Moves Downtown

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Assembly required: Anyone who’s ever had an argument over furniture in one of IKEA’s suburban megastores might be surprised to hear that the retail giant is planning to set up shop in Midtown Manhattan. Surely, there’s no way to flatpack that massive blue-box footprint? But in a tumultuous time for the retail sector, the Swedish company is starting its own back-to-the-city movement, planning to open five “city center” stores in the U.S.—including Los Angeles, San Francisco, D.C., and Chicago—and a handful more around the world.

The move could reveal a lot about the state of retail today: Even leading brands with established e-commerce operations are rethinking how they get in front of people. As it turns out, Millennials and Gen-Zers like to browse in real life just as much as anybody else. One survey found that 63 percent of shoppers between 21 and 36 still want that in-store experience when shopping for furniture. And when it comes to attracting car-free customers in the urban core, IKEA hopes that centralizing and scaling down the big box can keep it competitive. CityLab’s Linda Poon has the story: Why IKEA Wants to Move Downtown