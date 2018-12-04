CityLab Daily: When Self-Driving Cars Meet Florida Drivers

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Closer than they appear: With the year coming to a close, Congress might yet pull off a last-minute push for the first federal law regulating self-driving cars. The Verge reports that lawmakers are reviving a push for a Senate bill to allow for the field testing of autonomous vehicles, picking up after the House passed a bill unanimously in September 2017.

The draft legislation would give automakers exemptions to manufacture vehicles without steering wheels or gas and brake pedals. It would also collect federal crash data on the automated vehicles currently on the road, and require that vehicles be able to detect all types of traffic—including pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists.

Though a few high-profile crashes temporarily sidelined some testing this year, the industry has carried on, with some promises of fully autonomous services coming next year. Last month, I took a test ride in Ford’s self-driving car in Miami, which the company has set to deploy commercially by 2021. That’s cautious by comparison, but its testing is about to enter a new challenging phase: operating in a complex urban environment. At times, the autonomous vehicle felt safer than the cars around us. But will cities be ready when it’s time to let go of the wheel? Here’s what I saw when I was down in Miami: When Self-Driving Cars Meet Florida Drivers