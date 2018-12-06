CityLab Daily: Who’s Tracking Your License Plate?

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

What We’re Following

Tag, you’re it: If you’ve ever received a speeding ticket in the mail, then you’ve gotten a taste of how much law enforcement has come to rely on cameras. The way the government found your address was likely through automated license plate readers, which scan plates and can log information in a central database that’s accessible by other entities. With a network of license plate readers, thousands of plates can be scanned each minute across an entire city.

Police can even put a criminal suspect’s plate on a “hot list” that will trigger alerts whenever a camera snaps a picture of it, creating what amounts to a real-time map of a suspect’s whereabouts. The cameras have produced a staggering amount of data, with 2.5 billion license plates scanned across 23 states in 2016 and 2017. While every driver on the road is fair game for traffic enforcement, civil liberties and privacy groups argue that the technology gathers too much sensitive information about people who have nothing to do with crime. Here’s how one researcher put it:

In a nutshell, it’s like face recognition—except every single face comes in a standard format and is directly linkable to a government identity record. It allows mass tracking, and because plates are issued by the government, we’re a bit desensitized to the idea that they’ll be tracked. It’s powerful stuff, and it’s not under control.

CityLab’s Tanvi Mistra has the story: Who’s Tracking Your License Plate?