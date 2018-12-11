CityLab Daily: Can Poletown Come Back After GM?

As late as the 1990s, several of the old businesses remained in nearby areas GM had left untouched. But today, the area is little more than a grid of streets laid over a barren landscape that on some blocks feels almost rural.

Motor City shuffle: Last month, General Motors announced plans to shut down its Detroit-Hamtramck plant, one of only two remaining auto plants in the Motor City, named for its location straddling the border of the two cities. Much to GM’s annoyance, almost everyone else has always called the plant “GM Poletown,” after the Detroit neighborhood that was bulldozed using eminent domain to build the facility. That’s a legacy that the automaker might be happy to forget. But Detroiters old enough to remember are asking once again whether the destruction of Poletown was worth it.

A new documentary, Poletown Lives!, captures the resistance mounted in 1981 to stop the razing of homes, businesses, and churches. “This is America, not Russia,” raged one retiree at a public meeting the city held to explain how the neighborhood’s 4,200 residents were to be relocated. “We’re not going to let you do this. We’re going to fight like hell.” (Here’s a preview of the film, which airs Thursday on Detroit Public Television.)