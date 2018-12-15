Navigator: Clickety Clack!

  1. Tanvi Misra

I went to college in Philadelphia—a city that I think is pretty underrated. It boasts neighborhoods with great personality, immigrant cuisine, and history. Also, now, Gritty.

Over time, my memory from my four years in the city gets fuzzier, except when I encounter a distinct sensory trigger. Like, the clickety-clackety fluttering of the Amtrak train information board at 30th Street Station. Then it all comes rushing back.

Amtrak wants to replace that beloved board with a snazzy digital screen for—to be fair—very good reasons. (It’s old!) The other “split-flap” displays in other U.S. train stations have all been scrapped. But Philadelphians weren’t having it. It wasn’t just the nostalgic value—this thing was a design icon! A cultural artifact! An object crucial not just to my memory, but that of so many others! And now, it may still live. I wrote about it here.

Are there objects, buildings, or other historical quirks in a city you’ve lived in that shape your memory of it? Let me know. And thank you to those who wrote to me last time. It’s always so nice to hear from you!

What we’re writing:

So what does a night mayor actually do? ¤ Paul Rudolph in Hong Kong. ¤ Is your city’s Christmas tree looking a little… scraggly? ¤ Architecture classes, for kids! ¤

Also, we plotted the results of a poll asking folks to rate U.S. cities on a tacos vs. transit graph. Drumroll for the results please!!!!!

A graph showing the results of the poll in which we asked readers to rate their city's tacos and transit.

What we’ve been taking in:

“There is a faux-truism in America that LGBT folks do not fare well in the countryside.” (Boston Review) ¤ The woman architect from Sri Lanka that history forgot. (The Guardian) ¤ When librarians rode through rural Kentucky on horses. (Smithsonian) ¤ A cross-section of Damascus Road. (Synaps) ¤  The dark side of the rehab empire built on selling cake. (Latino USA) ¤ A typographic tour of Manhattan’s Chinatown. (Eye on Design) ¤  Reimagining the Mexican game of Lotería. (Los Angeles Magazine) ¤ Okra in Lagos. (Popula) ¤ “The bombers that used to roost here are long gone, but the site is now home to the ceaseless song of skylarks.” (Places Journal) ¤

View from the ground:

@tlaloc1977's shot of London Bridge includes rare British blue skies. @d_veremchuk captured pointed architecture in St. Petersburg, Russia. @jedimindtricks59's picture of Hunters Point South Park in Queens features the sunset over New York City's skyline. @kurgae reminds those in colder climes what the Miami sun looks like in summer.

Tag us with the hashtag #citylabontheground so our fellow Karim Doumar can shout out your #views on CityLab’s Instagram page or pull them together for the next edition of Navigator.

Until next time,

Tanvi

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Apple's planned new campus in Austin, Texas.
    Life

    Why Apple Bet on Austin’s Suburbs for Its Next Big Expansion

    By adding thousands more jobs outside the Texas capital, Apple has followed a tech expansion playbook that may just exacerbate economic inequality.

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. Young students walking towards a modern wood building surrounded by snow and trees
    Environment

    Norway’s Energy-Positive Building Spree Is Here

    Oslo’s Powerhouse collective wants buildings that make better cities in the face of climate change.

    1. Tracey Lindeman
  3. A photo of Andrew Field, the owner of Rockaway Taco, looking out from his store in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York.
    Life

    Tacos and Transit: Rate Your City

    From taco-rich San Diego to the tortilla wastelands of Boston, we asked you to grade U.S. cities on two critical metrics: Mexican food and public transportation.

    1. David Montgomery
  4. Equity

    Why You Should Say 'Hello' to Strangers on the Street

    On sidewalk psychology. 

    1. Tyler Falk
  5. A photo of shoppers in the central textile market of downtown Jakarta.
    Design

    How Cities Design Themselves

    Urban planner Alain Bertaud’s new book, Order Without Design, argues that cities are really shaped by market forces, not visionaries.

    1. Nolan Gray
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Popular Now on CityLab »