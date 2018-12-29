Navigator: Thank You, Next (Year)

Full disclosure: I have plagiarized the title for this edition of Navigator from the subject lines of two email party invites I received. That extremely representative sample size of two (plus all the end-of-the-year memes I’m seeing on Twitter) signal to me that many of us are eager to move on from 2018, much like Ariana Grande from her exes. In any case, something I’d like to do before we slide into 2019 is to thank you for reading Navigator, and for writing to me about your experiences; it’s been really nice getting to know you. In this edition, I’d like to highlight a few of the many lovely replies I’ve received this year: Clickety Clack!: Are there objects, buildings, or other historical quirks in a city you’ve lived in that shape your memory of it? “Providence, [Rhode Island], has some of the oldest sidewalk trees I've ever seen in a city… Their roots are now monstrous. Many have grown so big that the sidewalks above have burst upward into undulating hills, their red bricks splayed out like buck teeth.”

— Celine Schmidt (Providence, U.S.) What's in a Street Name?: Are you aware of or involved in any street renaming attempts in your community? “Local residents of New Britain, [Connecticut], are attempting to rename Paul Manafort, Sr. Drive for obvious reasons, even though the street is named after the father rather than the son.” — Brett Thompson (New Britain, U.S.) “We’ve gotten a good amount of press around the world, but still no City Council bill. We’ll keep pushing and hope we can get [Sonny] Rollins back to the bridge that he helped make famous.” — Jeff Caltabiano (Brooklyn, U.S.) A Very Serious, Very Silly Map Debate: What is the right cartographic representation of the area where Jason Derulo knows what girls want? “Personally, I think that the ‘New York to Haiti’ line might actually depend on latitudinal lines, but only in the Western Hemisphere. See image. Whether or not Hawaii would be included largely depends on how many Mai Tais Mr. Derulo consumed on the day of the song’s conception.” — Wailana Kalama (Vilnius, Lithuania) Zen City: What are your favorite spots to decompress? “My favorite zen spot is a family playground on the beach. I go there and swing on the swings facing the ocean, the rhythm of the waves in my ears. Ahhhhh.” — Ina Thorner (Santa Monica, U.S.) Living Abroad: If you’ve lived somewhere foreign (another country, or a city that seems like it’s on the other side of the world, culturally speaking), how has that shaped your identity?