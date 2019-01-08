CityLab Daily: NYC’s $100 Million Plan for the Uninsured

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

A Big Apple a day: Inserting the city further into national debates on health care and immigration, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced a new guarantee to cover health care costs for the city’s 600,000 uninsured residents, including more than 300,000 undocumented immigrants. The plan, called NYC Care, isn’t a substitute for health insurance. Instead, the city will provide payment for direct comprehensive care, including primary and specialty care, for the uninsured. “This has never been done in the country in a comprehensive way,” de Blasio said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “Health care isn’t just a right in theory. It must be a right in practice. And we’re doing that here in this city.”

Costs are estimated at about $100 million, though de Blasio says the plan will require no new taxes. He said that money will come from savings generated by reducing the need for public spending in emergency rooms. The New York Times reports that the city’s hospital system has been under severe financial strain, and aides to the mayor told the Times that easing that burden is part of their goal. The move is sure to shape the debate as the state assembly considers its own statewide universal health care bill in Albany. The mayor’s former Republican rival in the 2017 mayoral race, Assembly member Nicole Mallotakis, has already coined a hashtag for it: #deBlasioCare. We’re following along as more details are announced.