CityLab Daily: Are Americans Really Ditching Their Cars?

Mileage may vary: Ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft have certainly been part of what’s transformed personal mobility in cities—but the societal benefits have been less clear. As we enter the eighth year of the Uber and Lyft revolution, the promise that ride-hailing will lead people to “ditch their car” has some mixed results in the latest American Community Survey from the Census. While the number of “car-free” and “car-light” households have grown faster than population in cities where ride-hailing is popular, so has household vehicle ownership in those same cities. Said another way, more households are ditching cars; other households have more cars.
Today on CityLab, Bruce Schaller, the transportation consultant who recently discovered that ride-hailing services have increased traffic congestion in New York City, digs into the contradictory data to discover another phenomenon that might be driving the increase in car ownership in America’s most multimodal cities: The “car-rich” household. Read his findings: In a Reversal, ‘Car-Rich’ Households Are Growing.
The partial government shutdown is entering its third week, and more effects are beginning to surface. CNN reports that hundreds of TSA officers called out sick from at least four major airports last week. Some 51,000 TSA employees considered essential have been working without funding since December 22, and as their first paycheck delay comes on Friday, increased wait times at airport security lines might produce new public pressure. One union official explained that TSA officers are calling out sick to take on paying work and save money on daycare.
Also in shutdown symptoms: HUD sent last-minute letters to 1,500 landlords to prevent evictions (Washington Post), and the USDA can’t say how long it can keep paying for food stamps (Politico).
How L.A. Unified is preparing for a teacher’s strike (Los Angeles Times)
Why timber is a hot topic in Georgia politics (Next City)
Stockholm’s digital billboards now help homeless people find shelter during freezing weather (Curbed)
Bad air makes you bad at your job (Fast Company)
Also: Why doesn’t London protect its nightclubs? And the legacy of Quebec’s subsidized daycare.
The last, severe drought caused many Californians to rip out their lawns, but some now believe the emergency is over.
Despite ride-hailing’s promise, vehicle ownership (and traffic) is on the rise in America’s biggest, most transit-oriented cities. So how is mobility really changing?
All eyes are on Sidewalk Labs' futuristic plans for a data-driven neighborhood in Toronto. But no one's watching more closely than Bianca Wylie.
With more than two decades behind it, the Quebec program that spawned an affordable child care model has some lessons for the rest of the world.